MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Hyunsoo Lee in Old but Gold by Sam Lee

The handsome Hyunsoo Lee at Jennifer Models stars in Old but Gold story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Sam Lee. Styling is work of Jaeyoung Beak, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist E-ji Kim.

For the session Hyunsoo is wearing selected pieces from Korean based designers such as Han Chul Lee, Ulkin, Yourser, Young Oh, Maxxi.J, and Poszer. Discover more of the story below:


Model: Hyunsoo Lee at Jennifer Models
Hair & Makeup Artist: E-ji Kim
Stylist: Jaeyoung Beak
Photographer: Sam Lee – www.samleephotography.net

