Filip Hrivnak Models Cesare Paciotti Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Filip Hrivnak

Top model Filip Hrivnak stars in Cesare Paciotti‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Alessio Boni. In charge of art direction were Marco Braga and Giuliano Federico, with styling from Ada Kokosar, and casting direction by Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Rebecchi, and makeup artist Luciano Chiarello. For the campaign Filip was joined by top model Bette Franke.


Filip Hrivnak

