Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2018.19 by Mikael Jansson

Massimo Dutti

Models Paul Hameline, Hugo Sauzay, and Magnus Ostergaard team up for Massimo Dutti‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson. Styling is work of Geraldine Saglio, with creative direction from The Style Council. In charge of beauty were makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo, and hair stylist Rudi Lewis.


