And the Boys by Igor Cvoro for D’SCENE Magazine Summer 2018

Fashion photographer Igor Cvoro captured And The Boys story for our D’SCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2018 edition featuring top models Jacob Hankin and Paul Francois at I Love Model Management, Ilja van Vuuren, Roberto Sipos and Max Fieschi at Elite Paris, Xu Meen at Why Not Models Management, Finn Hayton at d’management, Marc Luloh at Independent Model Management, and Brodie Scott at Fashion Model Management. Styling is work of Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Cristina Florence Galati and Michele Potenza, with grooming from Mimmo Di Maggio at Freelancer.

In charge of casting direction was Zarko Davinic, with production from Katarina Djoric. Models are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Versace, Cedric Charlier, Christian Pellizzari, Bottega Veneta, Bally, Emporio Armani, Les Hommes, Bikkembergs, Andrea Pompilio, Entre Amis, Borghi Uomo, Prada, Missoni, and Berwich. Discover more of the session below:





Photographer: Igor Cvoro – @igorcvoro

Stylist: Stefano Guerrini – @stefano_guerrini

Production: Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric

Casting: Zarko Davinic

Grooming: Mimmo Di Maggio at Freelancer

Models: Jacob Hankin and Paul Francois at I Love Model Management, Ilja van Vuuren, Roberto Sipos and Max Fieschi at Elite Paris, Xu Meen at Why Not Models Management, Finn Hayton at d’management, Marc Luloh at Independent Model Management, Brodie Scott at Fashion Model Management.

Stylist assistants: Cristina Florence Galati, Michele Potenza