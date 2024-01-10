Zhao Lei is the Face of Prada Lunar New Year Collection

Luxury house Prada unveiled its Lunar New Year 2024 collection with a campaign that marks the commencement of the Year of the Dragon. A revered and potent symbol in the Chinese zodiac the Dragon represents prosperity and good fortune. According to ancient myth, the dragon played a pivotal role in the formation of the Chinese nation.

The campaign’s visuals, steeped in a rich color palette and influenced by the aesthetics of arthouse cinema, capture the inherent joy and optimism of the festivities. The outcome is a poignant series of portraits, set in a cinematic ambiance and featuring Zhao Lei, the face of Yang Fudong’s film “First Spring,” currently showcased at the Pradasphere II exhibition in Shanghai.

Taking place within the historical Prada Rong Zhai residence, this project brings together two highly acclaimed young talents from the contemporary Chinese cultural scene: the accomplished fashion and art photographer Leslie Zhang and the versatile musician and producer LinFeng, whose music is inspired by the celebratory rhythms of traditional Chinese instruments.