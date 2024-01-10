in Advertising Campaigns, d'men at d'management Group, Ford Models, Menswear, Prada, Scoop, Select Models, Spin Model Management, View Management, Zhao Lei

Zhao Lei is the Face of Prada Lunar New Year Collection

Prada explores prosperity and artistry through a fusion of tradition and modernity

Zhao Lei models looks from the Prada Lunar New Year collection, photography by Leslie Zhang

Luxury house Prada unveiled its Lunar New Year 2024 collection with a campaign that marks the commencement of the Year of the Dragon.  A revered and potent symbol in the Chinese zodiac the Dragon represents prosperity and good fortune. According to ancient myth, the dragon played a pivotal role in the formation of the Chinese nation.

©PRADA, Photography by Leslie Zhang
©PRADA, Photography by Leslie Zhang

The campaign’s visuals, steeped in a rich color palette and influenced by the aesthetics of arthouse cinema, capture the inherent joy and optimism of the festivities. The outcome is a poignant series of portraits, set in a cinematic ambiance and featuring Zhao Lei, the face of Yang Fudong’s film “First Spring,” currently showcased at the Pradasphere II exhibition in Shanghai.

©PRADA, Photography by Leslie Zhang
©PRADA, Photography by Leslie Zhang

Taking place within the historical Prada Rong Zhai residence, this project brings together two highly acclaimed young talents from the contemporary Chinese cultural scene: the accomplished fashion and art photographer Leslie Zhang and the versatile musician and producer LinFeng, whose music is inspired by the celebratory rhythms of traditional Chinese instruments.

