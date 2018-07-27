ZARA MAN Fall Winter 2018.19 by Craig McDean

Pin 8 Shares

Fashion photographer Craig McDean captured Zara Man‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring models Abdulaye Niang, Ihor Liubchenko, Kendall Harrison, Simon Bornhall, and Willow Barrett. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with creative direction from Fabien Baron, and casting direction by Ashley Brokaw. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Susie Sobol.





