ZARA MAN Fall Winter 2018.19 by Craig McDean

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
8 Shares

ZARA MAN

Fashion photographer Craig McDean captured Zara Man‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring models Abdulaye Niang, Ihor Liubchenko, Kendall Harrison, Simon Bornhall, and Willow Barrett. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with creative direction from Fabien Baron, and casting direction by Ashley Brokaw. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Susie Sobol.


ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

ZARA MAN

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link