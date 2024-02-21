Luca Lemaire Models Ferragamo Spring Summer 2024 Looks

Italian house Ferragamo has introduced its Spring Summer 2024 campaign, embarking on a new poetic exploration into the essence of the Ferragamo man. This narrative is vividly brought to life by top model Luca Lemaire, who embodies Maximilian Davis‘ aesthetic vision within the comforting ambiance of his home. The campaign, vividly captured by Italian photographer Vanina Sorrenti, with styling by Carlos Nazario, creative direction from Ferdinando Verderi, hair by Virginie Pinto Moreira, and makeup by Thom Walker, fuses imagination with reality in a series of captivating visuals.

The campaign presents a man draped in Ferragamo, surrounded by the warmth and familiarity of his personal space, each image radiating comfort, confidence, and a profound sense of self-awareness. This intimate portrayal establishes a nuanced dialogue that celebrates Ferragamo’s rich Italian heritage, intertwining Davis’s contemporary influences with the timeless elegance and ease synonymous with the brand.

For the Ferragamo Spring Summer 2024 collection, Maximilian Davis explores the aesthetic codes he has cultivated at Ferragamo, infusing the collection with a sense of organic ease that mirrors the balance and tension inherent in modern dressing. Davis reflects on his inspiration, drawing parallels between the effortless chic of Italian style and the laid-back vibe of the Caribbean. “There’s a familiarity I have found in the Italian way of dressing and living: an effortlessness which feels very Caribbean,” Davis notes, emphasizing a lifestyle that values personal rhythm and timing.

The collection also nods to Italy’s Arte Povera movement, known for juxtaposing natural materials with industrial elements, thereby enriching the mundane with a deliberate artistic touch. Spring-Summer 2024 sees a sophisticated treatment of humble materials; linens and cottons are elevated through innovative techniques, satins are bonded onto capes, and fabrics are treated to mimic leather textures. Wooden accessories and details are meticulously polished, while natural fabrics are shaped into precise silhouettes, embodying a purity and honesty Davis aimed for. “I really wanted the pieces to feel very pure and honest; for the collection to be relatable within a wardrobe, but interesting in terms of the touch of the hand,” Davis elaborates.