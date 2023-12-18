Sergio Perdomo & Roberto Sipos for JACQUES Menswear

The elegant JACQUES Fall Winter 2023 menswear collection starring models Sergio Perdomo and Roberto Sipos photographed by Ned Rogers. With elegant styling from Fashion Stylist Jenny Hartman grooming from Jessica Ortiz.

Stepping into the cool embrace of autumn, the JACQUES Menswear Fall Winter 2023 menswear collection offers a visual narration that redefines elegance through the lens of photographer Ned Rogers. The collection is brought to life by the effortless poise of models Sergio Perdomo and Roberto Sipos, whose distinctive looks capture the essence of the brand’s refined aesthetic.

Sergio Perdomo, a fresh face in the New York scene, makes a striking debut with his first job in the city being this very campaign. His natural affinity with the camera and his sharp features complement the clean lines and minimalist design of JACQUES’ pieces. Represented by a host of prestigious agencies, including TWO Management across New York, Los Angeles, Barcelona, and Berlin, and further associations with d’management Group in Milan, Select Model Management in Paris, and Run Models in Brussels, Sergio’s career is set to soar following this impactful entrance. Sergio has amassed a strong following on social media with over 160k followers on Instagram.

On the other hand, Roberto Sipos, the seasoned top model, carries each garment with a narrative depth that speaks to his experience in the industry. Managed by an international slew of agencies such as Soul Artist Management in NYC, Bananas Models in Paris, Elite Models in Milano and Lisbon, and several others, Roberto’s presence in the campaign adds a layer of gravitas to the clothing line. His mother agency, MRA Models in Bucharest, must be commended for recognizing and nurturing such a transcendent talent.

Fashion stylist Jenny Hartman’s elegant styling cues play with textures and silhouettes, creating looks that are both timeless and contemporary. Her selections are a testament to the brand’s dedication to quality and style. Grooming expert Jessica Ortiz ensures that every detail is polished to perfection, with each model showcasing a look that is both clean and distinctive, further enhancing the JACQUES aesthetic.

The campaign, spread across various monochromatic and muted-tone setups, reflects the collection’s theme of understated luxury. Each frame show the label’s commitment to craftsmanship and style, promising a wardrobe that transcends seasons and trends. The JACQUES Fall Winter 2023 collection is not just clothing; it’s a narrative of style, sophistication, and the art of masculine elegance.

