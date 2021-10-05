MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Infinity by Yulia Reznikov

The handsome Louis Jerixen at Fifteen Minutes Agency stars in Infinity story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Yulia Reznikov. In charge of styling was Stina Nies, with beauty from makeup artist Lea Eiselt.

For the session Louis is wearing selected pieces from NotConcept, Pascal Konradi, Esther Heite, Bondy, COS, Dr. Martens, Simone Wild, 3.1 Phillip Lim, MM6, Hugo, and Ganni.

Photography, Art Direction & Set-Design: Yulia Reznikov – @yulia.reznikov

Fashion Stylist: Stina Nies – @stina.nies

Makeup Artist: Lea Eiselt – @leae.makeup

Model: Louis Jerixen at Fifteen Minutes Agency

Location: HSD