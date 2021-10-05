in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Infinity by Yulia Reznikov

Discover our latest exclusive story starring Louis Jerixen lensed by Yulia Reznikov

Yulia Reznikov
Cuff: NotConcept
Blouse, Trousers & Shoes: Pascal Konradi

The handsome Louis Jerixen at Fifteen Minutes Agency stars in Infinity story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Yulia Reznikov. In charge of styling was Stina Nies, with beauty from makeup artist Lea Eiselt.

For the session Louis is wearing selected pieces from NotConcept, Pascal Konradi, Esther Heite, Bondy, COS, Dr. Martens, Simone Wild, 3.1 Phillip Lim, MM6, Hugo, and Ganni.

Yulia Reznikov
Earring & rings: Esther Heite
Blouse: Vintage
Coat & Trousers: BONDY
Tights: COS
Boots: Dr. Martens
Yulia Reznikov
Earrings & Rings: Esther Heite
Top: Simone Wild
Trousers: 3.1 Phillip Lim
Shoes Vintage
Yulia Reznikov
Rings: MM6
Gloves & Blouse: Simone Wild
Blouse: HUGO
Belt & trousers: COS
Boots: Dr. Martens
Yulia Reznikov
Blouse: BONDY
Blouse: Vintage
Trousers: GANNI
Boots: Dr. Martens
Photography, Art Direction & Set-Design: Yulia Reznikov – @yulia.reznikov
Fashion Stylist: Stina Nies – @stina.nies
Makeup Artist: Lea Eiselt – @leae.makeup
Model: Louis Jerixen at Fifteen Minutes Agency
Location: HSD

