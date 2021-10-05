MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Infinity by Yulia Reznikov

Cuff: NotConcept Blouse, Trousers & Shoes: Pascal Konradi
The handsome
Louis Jerixen at Fifteen Minutes Agency stars in Infinity story captured exclusively for by fashion photographer MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Yulia Reznikov. In charge of styling was Stina Nies, with beauty from makeup artist Lea Eiselt.
For the session Louis is wearing selected pieces from
NotConcept, Pascal Konradi, Esther Heite, Bondy, COS, Dr. Martens, Simone Wild, 3.1 Phillip Lim, MM6, Hugo, and Ganni.
Earring & rings: Esther Heite Blouse: Vintage Coat & Trousers: BONDY Tights: COS Boots: Dr. Martens
Earrings & Rings: Esther Heite Top: Simone Wild Trousers: 3.1 Phillip Lim Shoes Vintage
Rings: MM6 Gloves & Blouse: Simone Wild Blouse: HUGO Belt & trousers: COS Boots: Dr. Martens
Blouse: BONDY Blouse: Vintage Trousers: GANNI Boots: Dr. Martens
Blazer, Trousers & Shoes: Pascal Konradi
Photography, Art Direction & Set-Design: Yulia Reznikov –
@yulia.reznikov
Fashion Stylist: Stina Nies – @stina.nies
Makeup Artist: Lea Eiselt – @leae.makeup
Model: Louis Jerixen at Fifteen Minutes Agency
Location: HSD