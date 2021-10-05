PFW: LANVIN Menswear Spring Summer 2022 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Discover Lanvin Spring Summer 2022 “Comic Strip” collection presented during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Creative Director Bruno Sialelli finds the inspiration in lightness and freedom that have always been central to the brand’s spirit. A dialogue between past and future, the collection pays a tribute to the house’s identity.

The idea of crafting LANVIN heroes and heroines is always forefront – today, we need them more than ever. A collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC translates images of iconic comic book characters Batman and Catwoman into prints and graphics. The saturated colors of those comic panels infuse the collection: rich petrol blue, violet and scarlet, like venomous flowers alongside Lanvin’s delicate daisies. And menswear is heroic: wide shouldered, emphatic, glamorous. Padding both comforts the body and exaggerates the silhouette, while elegance and ease fuse, combining couture fabrics – satin, fine wool – with relaxed shapes. – from Lanvin.

Throughout, a relevance is forged between then and now, the Lanvin women and a new Lanvin generation – mens’ suiting fuses with streetwear in soft relaxed layers, and skirts may be replaced with easy skateboard shorts for a different attitude.

Discover the whole collection on DESIGNSCENE.NET.