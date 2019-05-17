MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Isaac Orozco by Gareth Bevan

Fashion photographer Gareth Bevan captured Sk8er Boi exclusive story featuring fresh faced Isaac Orozco at The Boys NY for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Dylan Wayne.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Isaac is wearing selected pieces from MSBHV, Dior Homme, Wayne Wardrobe, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Joseph, Jean Michael Cazbat, Ed Hardy, Linder, UGG x Jeremy Scott, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Dr. Martens, Balmain, Givenchy, Vans, and Converse.
Discover more of the story below:
T-shirt – Saint Laurent
Belt and chain – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Pants – Joseph
Boots – Jean Michael Cazbat
T-shirt – Ed Hardy
Jeans – Linder
Shoes – UGG x Jeremy Scott
Flannel – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Shirt – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Underwear – Dolce & Gabbana
Jeans – Saint Laurent
Boots – Dr. Martens
T-shirt – Balmain
Jewelry – Givenchy
Jeans – Linder
Faux Fur – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Shoes – Vans
Top, Jeans, Headpiece – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Shoes – Converse
Jacket – MSBHV
Top – Dior Homme
Pants – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Sneakers – Gucci
Photographer: Gareth Bevan – www.garethbevan.com
Stylist: Dylan Wayne
Model: Isaac Orozco at The Boys NY
