MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Isaac Orozco by Gareth Bevan

Discover Sk8er Boi Exclusive Story Featuring Isaac Orozco

Isaac Orozco

Fashion photographer Gareth Bevan captured Sk8er Boi exclusive story featuring fresh faced Isaac Orozco at The Boys NY for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Dylan Wayne.

For the session Isaac is wearing selected pieces from MSBHV, Dior Homme, Wayne Wardrobe, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Joseph, Jean Michael Cazbat, Ed Hardy, Linder, UGG x Jeremy Scott, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Dr. Martens, Balmain, Givenchy, Vans, and Converse.

Isaac Orozco

T-shirt – Saint Laurent
Belt and chain – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Pants – Joseph
Boots – Jean Michael Cazbat

Isaac Orozco

T-shirt – Ed Hardy
Jeans – Linder
Shoes – UGG x Jeremy Scott
Flannel – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Isaac Orozco

Shirt – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Underwear – Dolce & Gabbana
Jeans – Saint Laurent
Boots – Dr. Martens

Isaac Orozco

T-shirt – Balmain
Jewelry – Givenchy
Jeans – Linder
Faux Fur – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Shoes – Vans

Isaac Orozco

Top, Jeans, Headpiece – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Shoes – Converse

Isaac Orozco

Jacket – MSBHV
Top – Dior Homme
Pants – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Sneakers – Gucci

Isaac Orozco

Isaac Orozco

Isaac Orozco

Isaac Orozco

Isaac Orozco

Isaac Orozco

Isaac Orozco

Isaac Orozco

Isaac Orozco

Isaac Orozco

Photographer: Gareth Bevan – www.garethbevan.com
Stylist: Dylan Wayne
Model: Isaac Orozco at The Boys NY

