MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Isaac Orozco by Gareth Bevan

Fashion photographer Gareth Bevan captured Sk8er Boi exclusive story featuring fresh faced Isaac Orozco at The Boys NY for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Dylan Wayne.

For the session Isaac is wearing selected pieces from MSBHV, Dior Homme, Wayne Wardrobe, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Joseph, Jean Michael Cazbat, Ed Hardy, Linder, UGG x Jeremy Scott, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Dr. Martens, Balmain, Givenchy, Vans, and Converse.

T-shirt – Saint Laurent

Belt and chain – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Pants – Joseph

Boots – Jean Michael Cazbat

T-shirt – Ed Hardy

Jeans – Linder

Shoes – UGG x Jeremy Scott

Flannel – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Shirt – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Underwear – Dolce & Gabbana

Jeans – Saint Laurent

Boots – Dr. Martens

T-shirt – Balmain

Jewelry – Givenchy

Jeans – Linder

Faux Fur – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Shoes – Vans

Top, Jeans, Headpiece – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Shoes – Converse

Jacket – MSBHV

Top – Dior Homme

Pants – Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Sneakers – Gucci

Photographer: Gareth Bevan – www.garethbevan.com

Stylist: Dylan Wayne

Model: Isaac Orozco at The Boys NY

