LAST WEEK’s TOP IGs: CHRIS HERIA, TRAVIS SCOTT, ROMEO BECKHAM…

Last week’s top Instagram moments with fitness guru Chris Heria, Romeo Beckham, hip hop stars Travis Scott and King Combs but also models Augusta Alexander, Edison Fan, Sven de Vries, Ton Heukels, Jordy Baan, Christian Hogue, and Onnys Aho as well as MMSCENE cover stars Xavier Serrano, Derek Chadwick, Chad White, Manu Rios, and DSCENE cover star Travis Smith.

Scroll down for more of the last week’s top Instagram posts from guys you should already be following – if not now is the moment:

“🖤 Barcelona 🇪🇸” @chrisheria

“On holiday with my princess and @jordybaan 👸🏼” @svendvries

“take me back” @manurios

“#selfie 🖤💙💜” @edisonfanye

“Strength grows in the moments when you think you can’t go on but you keep going anyway.” @chadwhite21

“Practicing for the US Open 2020” @xserrano9

“Mornin scrub” @christianhogue

“Got black got white what you want” @onnys_aho

“ugh” @derekchadwick

“Beautiful sunset ♥️” @romeobeckham

“🇬🇷” @augusta_alexander

“Keep the old ones on the shelf.” @travisscott

“Soaking in that Hawaiian summer 💦🌴☀️” @triggtrav

@kingcombs