LAST WEEK’s TOP IGs: CHRIS HERIA, TRAVIS SCOTT, ROMEO BECKHAM…

Chris Heria, Travis Scott, Christian Hogue and more in last week’s top Instagram moments – see all the action by must-follow Instagram guys:

Derek Chadwick

Last week’s top Instagram moments with fitness guru Chris Heria, Romeo Beckham, hip hop stars Travis Scott and King Combs but also models Augusta Alexander, Edison Fan, Sven de Vries, Ton Heukels, Jordy Baan, Christian Hogue, and Onnys Aho as well as MMSCENE cover stars Xavier Serrano, Derek Chadwick, Chad White, Manu Rios, and DSCENE cover star Travis Smith.

Scroll down for more of the last week’s top Instagram posts from guys you should already be following – if not now is the moment:  

Chris Heria

“🖤 Barcelona 🇪🇸” @chrisheria

Ton Heukels, Jordy Baan and Sven de Vreis

On holiday with my princess and @jordybaan 👸🏼” @svendvries

Manu Rios

take me back” @manurios

Edison Fan

“#selfie 🖤💙💜” @edisonfanye

Chad White

Strength grows in the moments when you think you can’t go on but you keep going anyway.”  @chadwhite21

Xavier Serrano

Practicing for the US Open 2020” @xserrano9

Chriatian Hogue

Mornin scrub” @christianhogue

Onnys Aho

Got black got white what you want” @onnys_aho

Derek Chadwick

ugh” @derekchadwick

Romeo Beckham

Beautiful sunset ♥️”  @romeobeckham

Augusta Alexander

“🇬🇷” @augusta_alexander

Travis Scott

Keep the old ones on the shelf.” @travisscott

Travis Trigger Smith

“Soaking in that Hawaiian summer 💦🌴☀️”  @triggtrav

King Combs

@kingcombs

