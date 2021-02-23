It Takes Two: Jan Carlos & Hector Diaz Pose for MMSCENE Magazine

Models Jan Carlos Diaz and Hector Diaz, both with Next New York, star in It Takes Two story captured for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2020.21 edition by fashion photographer Henry Lou. In charge of styling was Amy Bialek, with casting direction from Eric Cano. Beauty is work of hair stylist Satoshi Ikeda, and makeup artist Miki Ishikura.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Cartier, Cemre Oktay, Private Policy, Vitaly, Victor Li, Florsheim, Flying Solo, Private Policy, Thom Browne, Bold Dots, and Prada.





Photographer HENRY LOU – @01henrylou

Stylist AMY BIALEK – @wearisamy

Hair Stylist SATOSHI IKEDA – @satoshiikeda120

Makeup Artist MIKI ISHIKURA – @miki_ishikura

Casting Director ERIC CANO – @iamericcano

Models JAN CARLOS DIAZ and HECTOR DIAZ at Next New York – @nextmodels

Originally published in MMSCENE Magazine Issue 35 – SHOP IN PRINT AND DIGITAL