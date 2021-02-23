Ewan McGregor is the Cover Star of VMAN Spring Summer 2021 Issue

Actor Ewan McGregor stars in the cover story of VMAN Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Damon Baker. In charge of styling was Nicola Formichetti, who for the covers selected looks from Celine (above) and Tom Ford (below) with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Set design is work of Michael Sturgeon, with grooming from beauty artist Sussy Campos at Art Department LA using Tom Ford Beauty and Oribe.

I started reading about him. He sent me some articles and more photographs. I read everything. I started falling for Halston’s pictures, and I was like “who is this guy? Surrounded by all these Halstonettes. So grand.” I learned more about Halston’s quick temper, about how loyal everybody was to him, how they loved him, and how not many people have got a nasty thing to say about him. Even though he was a very difficult man, there was so much love for this guy. All of that started titillating me and my sort of creative imagination, thinking how interesting it would be to play him. To be able to flash from anger to the way he looked, the way he drew everyone in. I loved the pictures of him looking at women wearing his clothes. – Ewan McGregor on playing Halston

Ewan is playing American fashion designer Halston, in Netflix original series set to premiere later this year, and he will also reprise his iconic role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Disney+ limited series.

