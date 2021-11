The handsome Jace Cameron at Wilhelmina Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Chris Fucile.

For the story Jace is wearing selected pieces from KyleLyk New York, Fang, Desigual, Him NYC, Aknvas, Teddy Von Ranson, and Calvin Klein.

Photographer, Stylist Chris Fucile – @chrisfucilephotography

Model Jace Cameron at Wilhelmina Models – @jacecameronn