PFW: HED MAYNER Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion brand Hed Mayner presented their Spring Summer 2022 collection via digital lookbook captured by fashion photographer Cecile Bortoletti and collection video filmed by Videopolis’ Hervé Moreau and Patrick Heller. In charge of styling was Samuel Drira, with art direction from Sybille Walter.



Hed Mayner advocates a timeless and unfussy approach to design, using natural fibers and refined fabrications, as well as a layered silhouette fitting different climates and contexts. The cultural richness of Israel, combining 70 different cultures in one single land, also gives Mayner the creative distance he needs to explore new fashion ideas. His fascination for “poor” tailoring and utilitarian clothes is fused with the religious and the non-religious, the local and the global. Imagining a fresh form of luxury which gets closer to truth as opposed to sophistication, he’s inspired by life in Tel Aviv and the dignified elegance of men surrounding him. – from the brand.