MFW: DSQUARED2 Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion designers Dean and Dan Caten presented the DSQUARED2 Spring Summer 2022 Collection via short film during the Milano Fashion Week. The collection, entitled ‘Fairytale Grunge’, was inspired by the idea of going out and having fun.

The looks are a mash-up of grunge, rock,and punk elements collided with ethereal, delicate elements. The designers made a balance between tough and the delicate, combining leather trousers with blouses, laser cut shorts with denim jackets as well as mixing the grunge looks with butterfly wings.