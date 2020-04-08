MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jackson by Alessandra Huynh

in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, IMG Models, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Photographer Alessandra Huynh captured Un Anglais à Paris exclusive story featuring the handsome Jackson

Hat: Cocoshnick
transparent shirt: Victoria Andreynova

Fresh faced Jackson at IMG Models stars in Un Anglais à Paris story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Alessandra Huynh.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session stylist Atias Huynh selected pieces from Cocoshnick, Victoria Andreynova, Gunther Paris, and Arche.


Vest: Gunther Paris

Hat, Shirt, Pants: Gunther Paris
Shoes: Arche

Coat, Shirt: Gunther Paris

Hat: Cocoshnick
Transparent shirt: Victoria Andreynova

Hat, Coat, Shirt and Parnts: Gunther Paris

Red shirt: Gunther Paris
Black Shirt layered on: Victoria Andreyanova
Shoes: Arche

Hat, Shirt, Pants: Gunther Paris
Shoes: Arche

Vest: Gunther Paris

Hat, Coat, Shirt and Parnts: Gunther Paris

Photographer: Alessandra Huynh – @alessandra.huynh_ph
Stylist: Atias Huynh – @atiashuynh
Model: Jackson at IMG Models

