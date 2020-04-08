MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jackson by Alessandra Huynh

Fresh faced Jackson at IMG Models stars in Un Anglais à Paris story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Alessandra Huynh.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session stylist Atias Huynh selected pieces from Cocoshnick, Victoria Andreynova, Gunther Paris, and Arche.
Vest: Gunther Paris
Hat, Shirt, Pants: Gunther Paris
Shoes: Arche
Coat, Shirt: Gunther Paris
Hat: Cocoshnick
Transparent shirt: Victoria Andreynova
Hat, Coat, Shirt and Parnts: Gunther Paris
Red shirt: Gunther Paris
Black Shirt layered on: Victoria Andreyanova
Shoes: Arche
Hat, Shirt, Pants: Gunther Paris
Shoes: Arche
Vest: Gunther Paris
Hat, Coat, Shirt and Parnts: Gunther Paris
Photographer: Alessandra Huynh – @alessandra.huynh_ph
Stylist: Atias Huynh – @atiashuynh
Model: Jackson at IMG Models