Evan Sebastian Models WIBOE PROJECTS Fall Winter 2020 Looks

The handsome Evan Sebastian at Elite Models stars in Wiboe Projects‘ Fall Winter 2020 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Tine Bek Hansen. In charge of art direction was Maj Wiboe, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Line Hjæresen.

“The Autumn / Winter 2020 collection takes inspiration from Vladimir Arkhipov’s book “Home-made: Contemporary Russian Folk Artifacts” and it is about inventive combinations of old objects that create something new and unexpected. The collection introduces oversized coats and jackets in four main shapes and four different finishings. Introduced are also shirts, a scarf and a notepad in collaboration with Etiket, a stationary brand. As before, the brand also strongly focused on sustainability, most evidently in the choice of fabrics; used were dead stock from Italian suppliers, materials made out of recycled fibers, or simply underlining each garment with leftover fabrics from previous collections.“

Courtesy of © WIBOE PROJECTS / BERG FRANCE