Rapper, singer and fashion designer Jackson Wang takes the cover story of ELLE Singapore November 2022 Issue captured by fashion photographer Zantz Han. In charge of production and styling was Jenine Oh, with hair by Kim Minkyeong, makeup by Lee Hayeon and set styling by Pearcelia Liong and Shelley Chan. For the cover, Jackson is wearing Comme des Garçon jacket and vest and Cartier ring and necklace.