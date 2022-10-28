in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Sight Management Studio

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: You Know Me So Well by Alex Garcia

The handsome Javier Darder stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by photographer Alex Garcia

Alex Garcia
Suit CARLOTA BARRERA

Fashion photographer Alex Garcia captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled You Know Me So Well featuring the handsome Javier Darder represented by Sight Management. In charge of styling was Samuel Sanz, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Laura Del Muro, assisted by Alvaro Mattioni.

For the story, Javier is wearing selected pieces from Carlota Barrera, Dsquared2, Carhartt Wip, Camper, GCDS, Palomo Spain, Zara, Sandro, and Just Cavalli. Photography assistance by Mauro Outeda.

Alex Garcia
Suit CARLOTA BARRERA
Alex Garcia
Coat DSQUARED2
Pants CARHARTT WIP
Alex Garcia
Shirt GCDS
Pants PALOMO SPAIN
Javier Darder
T shirt GCDS
Jumpsuit ZARA
Javier Darder
Coat DSQUARED2
Javier Darder
Leather jacket SANDRO
Pants JUST CAVALLI
Javier Darder
Shirt GCDS
Pants PALOMO SPAIN
Javier Darder
Coat DSQUARED2
Pants CARHARTT WIP
Shoes CAMPER

Javier Darder

Javier Darder
Pants PALOMO SPAIN

Photographer Alex Garcia – @alexgarciaok
Stylist Samuel Sanz – @samsanz
Beauty Artist Laura Del Muro – @lauradelmuro
Model Javier Darder at Sight Management – @javierdarder_, @sightmanagement
Photography Assistant Mauro Outeda – @maurouteda
Beauty Assistant Alvaro Mattioni – @mattioni_

