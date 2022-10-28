MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: You Know Me So Well by Alex Garcia

Fashion photographer Alex Garcia captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled You Know Me So Well featuring the handsome Javier Darder represented by Sight Management. In charge of styling was Samuel Sanz, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Laura Del Muro, assisted by Alvaro Mattioni.

For the story, Javier is wearing selected pieces from Carlota Barrera, Dsquared2, Carhartt Wip, Camper, GCDS, Palomo Spain, Zara, Sandro, and Just Cavalli. Photography assistance by Mauro Outeda.

Photographer Alex Garcia – @alexgarciaok

Stylist Samuel Sanz – @samsanz

Beauty Artist Laura Del Muro – @lauradelmuro

Model Javier Darder at Sight Management – @javierdarder_, @sightmanagement

Photography Assistant Mauro Outeda – @maurouteda

Beauty Assistant Alvaro Mattioni – @mattioni_