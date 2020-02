MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: James Bak by Benjo Arwas

Fashion photographer Benjo Arwas at Seen Artists captured Blues Circus exclusive story and video featuring the handsome James Bak at Select Models for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Nicole Chew at The Art Department.

For the session, stylist Shalev Lavan at The Visionaries selected pieces from Moncler, Levi’s, Maya Geller, Calvin Klein, Old Gringo, Versace, Diesel, Nike, Ganni, Q House of Basics, Dr. Martens, Tom Ford, Anna Kiki, Saint Laurent, and Comme Des Garçons. Video editing by WE Studio.

Denim jacket: Levi’s

Vest: Versace

Jeans: Diesel

Shoes: Nike

Turtleneck: Nike

Sunglass: Tom Ford

Coat: Anna Kiki

Destroyed denim hoodie + shoes: Saint Laurent

Jeans: Diesel

Shoes: Comme Des Garçons

Shirt: Ganni

off-the-shoulder t-shirt: Q House of Basics

Jeans: Levi’s

Boots: Dr. Martens

PUF coat: Moncler

Jeans : Levi’s

Underwear Calvin Klein

Boots: Old Gringo Vintage

Photographer: Benjo Arwas at Seen Artists – www.benjoarwas.com

Stylist: Shalev Lavan at The Visionaries – www.shalev-lavan.com

Hair & Makeup Artist: Nicole Chew at The Art Department

Model: James Bak at Select Models

Video Editing: WE Studio

Film stock, develop and scan: Pro8mm