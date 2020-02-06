in Advertising Campaigns, Bon Image, Clément Chabernaud, d'men at d'management Group, IMG Models, Kacper Kasprzyk, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Success Models, Supa Model Management, UNIQUE Models Denmark, View Management

Clement Chabernaud is the Face of Tiger of Sweden SS20 Collection

Kacper Kasprzyk captured Tiger of Sweden’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign starring supermodel Clement Chabernaud

Clement Chabernaud
©Tiger of Sweden, Photography by Kacper Kasprzyk

Discover Tiger of Sweden‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign featuring supermodel Clement Chabernaud lensed by fashion photographer Kacper Kasprzyk. In charge of styling was Mattias Karlsson, with production from Anette Hedin. Hair styling is work of Kalle Eklund.

Clement Chabernaud
©Tiger of Sweden, Photography by Kacper Kasprzyk

For our Spring/Summer 2020 collection, we take inspiration from the solice and lush surroundings of Hammarby, Swedish scientist Carl von Linné’s country estate outside of Uppsala. To Linné, Hammarby was a place of exploration, contemplation and beauty. This is where he went to get recharged and inspired, in between publishing his 70+ books and 300+ scientific studies. To us, spending time in the woods and on the fields surrounding Hammarby became an explorative journey, taking us back in time and closer to the wonders of nature than we’ve ever been before.

Clement Chabernaud
©Tiger of Sweden, Photography by Kacper Kasprzyk
Clement Chabernaud
©Tiger of Sweden, Photography by Kacper Kasprzyk
Clement Chabernaud
©Tiger of Sweden, Photography by Kacper Kasprzyk

Clement Chabernaud
©Tiger of Sweden, Photography by Kacper Kasprzyk

