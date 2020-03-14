Are Beard Editor Apps The 2020 Viral Trend To Come?

Today, beard apps have gained massive popularity among generation z as well as millennials. Easy to say it is offering ample entertainment to the people. Men, women, and children are using this app to try out how their face looks when they are with a beard. It is making people cheer up seeing themselves and their friends with a beard.

Undeniably, the beard is the asset of men, but how is this app to turn into perhaps biggest viral app trends of year 2020.

Beard, the common notion behind is that it resembles masculinity and improves the appeal of men. For centuries beard is one feature that elevates the physical appearance of men. Today when men trim their beard neatly, it makes them appear professional. However the messy beard makes the look rugged as well as manly. Add a beard to a photo apps are a fun way to experiment with different types of beard styles and see how you look in each of them.

You can visualise and see how which beard style perfectly fits your personality with these apps. You can plan to get your very own stubble shaped in the same way (if you can actually grow one!). You can add that beard and upload the new look for your social media friends to amuse them.

Here are few things that you get in the beard editor apps in addition to a multitude of giggles:

Small in size

The application will not occupy a lot of your storage space, in fact most are quite small in size and barely taking a few megabytes. You can download the apps on your mobile phone through the most popular such as Google, Apple, Samsung as well as Huawei app stores. Furthermore just like any filter also beard apps allow you to apply different types of beards to each of your photography and have fun for some time with your friends. Everyone can use these apps without any hassle in a few easy steps.

Simple to add the effects

You can select the picture to which you want to add the beard effect and use the appropriate effect from your phone storage. Depending on the app the bearded photo will show up in a couple of minutes. You will be amazed to see the eye-catching look of yours with a beard, who know perhaps you might even go for that style. However, it is important to knows rocking a beard takes also a lot of personal touch, from beard oils to a myriad of products coming along.

Personal touch

Needless to say there are quite a few beard apps to download. In many you can select the effect and however getting the final image might require an upgrade. Some even have personal retouchers, with designer who will work inch by inch to make your image appear more natural.

Surprise your friends

You can use the app on Android and iOS devices to give a fun surprise to your friends that you have grown a beard, which you were planning for a long time to do. Undoubtedly, the same is to entertain your friends and family.

Test various beard styles

You can upload the picture and try out different beard styles, depending on the app the number of styles may be different. There are tons of beard style collections you can find in these apps. It is fun yet exciting to try out all the beard styles on you. Some applications will allow you to choose the beard style that matches with the color of your hair allowing you to achieve a more realistic look.

Share on social media

After trying out the beard style, you can directly use the social media provision in the app to share it with your friends. After all, that is the point in most of these apps which are often allowing you to upload the final image directly into Facebook, Instagram (follow us @mmscene), Twitter or even SnapChat.

Very often these beard editor app not just has different beard styles, but also different hairstyles. If you are lucky the virtual beard applied to the face may look as authentic as the real one. That said some of the applications available out there could be so bad, they are actually even more entertaining! It could be tough for people to discover whether it is a real or fake beard. The beard editor apps are no doubt heaven for the beard lovers allowing them apply different beard styles.

If anything downloading the beard editor app on your mobile today is a great pass time, try out the beards that suit you the best and let us know how it went in the comments where you can also suggest some of your favourite applications.

All images from MMSCENE Portraits online exclusive session by Blake Ballard featuring model Joshua Slack – discover the full shoot.