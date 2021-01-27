Skincare Advice Tailored to a Man’s Skin

One thing that is inevitable is ageing, it happens to us all, and there is no escape. Taking care of your skin can create an illusion of being younger than you are, but any advice on the Internet tends to be targeting the female population. While there is some crossover, a man’s skin can be quite different, and it’s essential that you tailor your daily routine to meet the needs of your skin no matter how old you are. Female guidance tends to focus a lot on applying makeup and removing it, and generally, that is less applicable to the male population. So, what is it that you should be doing to ensure that you take care of your skin as a bloke?

Looking After Your Skin

When you see other men on the television, you may wonder how they keep their skin looking so youthful. From film stars to news reporters, men who take the plunge and stand in front of the camera seemed to have the best-looking skin, so what is their secret? Well, they understand how important it is to clean and moisturise their skin well, and that through the changing years of life, the way we care for skin has to be evolving.

Twenty-Something Skin

If you’re reading this article and you’re in your 20s make the most of it! Youthful skin comes with a natural hydration and elastic quality because it has a lot of collagen. Of course, you do have to put up with the remnants of teenage spots, and this is because there is still natural oil in the skin which does sometimes work against you making you more prone to the occasional breakout. So, in your 20s skin care begins first thing in the morning by using a facial cleansing product that does not contain any oils, and then to protect your skin with an oil-free moisturiser that also includes an element of sunscreen. Even in winter, the rays of the sun can be damaging to the skin, so it’s important to protect it. At the end of a long day, you should once more cleanse and moisturise keeping the oil far away from your skin. Once or twice each week, you should also be exfoliating, as this will help keep your pores clean and fresh and reduce the risk of spots. Of course, you will need to shave as many times as is appropriate, so you should also invest in a high-quality shaving oil as these are designed to moisturise well which in turn helps prevent any ingrown hairs.

Thirty Something Skin

When you hit your 30s in skin terms the Clock has started ticking, it is now time to begin anti-ageing elements, and this includes vitamin A. Sadly this is when we begin to lose the collagen and the natural elasticity in the skin. Don’t give up on the sunscreen though as this is really important. Before bed, you should now start using overnight creams as these are brilliant for increasing that all-important collagen, so your vitamin A cream should include something with retinoids. You should also be considering a targeted eye product as you are now going to be more prone to larger black bags under the eyes even when you are sleeping well.

Over Forty Something Skin

The good news is by the time you reach your forties; you are much less likely to suffer from any acne outbreaks as there is now significantly less naturally occurring oil in the skin. This means it is also time to increase the moisturiser and using products with oil is currently advisable, so you can stop avoiding them. Your weapon of choice for more mature skin is hyaluronic acid, and this is a powerful product that can replace and help you to retain the moisture in your skin. Stick with the vitamin A but also add an antioxidant which can be found in the form of vitamin C. This means you should be increasing the amount of vitamin C you consume so a freshly squeezed orange for breakfast, but also using it on your face in the form of a vitamin C serum. Maintain the moisturiser and retinol, and these are especially useful after you have cleansed your face at night and are headed for bed.

Lifestyle Factors That Age Skin

Of course, there are other lifestyle factors that contribute to the early ageing of the skin, and this includes smoking and excess alcohol consumption. You should be eating a balanced diet that contains vegetables and fruits and ensuring you balance your coffee intake with an appropriate amount of water. Exercise plays a part, but conversely so does getting enough sleep. Always remembering that all-important sun cream will help your skin stay looking youthful for longer, especially on your face where you bear the brunt of the elements.

Images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jarrod Vandergrifft by Jose Espaillat – See the full story here