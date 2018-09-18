MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jason Harderwijk by Pat Supsiri
The handsome Jason Harderwijk at Ford Models updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Pat Supsiri. For the story Jason is wearing pieces from Agnes B, Lacoste, Daily Paper, and Filling Pieces.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Model: Jason Harderwijk at Ford Models
Photographer: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri
