Jelle & Hugo by DOMEN / VAN DE VELDE for MMSCENE Magazine #20 Issue
Relentless Heart story captured by fashion photographers DOMEN / VAN DE VELDE at Marge x Artists for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s 20th edition features models Jelle and Hugo at Republic Men. In charge of styling was Jesse Donker at Angelique Hoorn, with beauty from makeup artist Magdalena Loza at House of Orange.
Models are wearing selected pieces from Boaz van Doornik, Tiger of Sweden, Saint Laurent, Drykorn, Demure Amsterdam, Asos Studio, Boaz van Doornik, Gucci, Tigha, Dolce & Gabbana, H&M Studio, Happy Socks, and Jan Cenry. Discover more of the story bellow:
Models: Jelle and Hugo at Republic Men
Makeup: Magdalena Loza at House of Orange
Stylist: Jesse Donker at Angelique Hoorn – www.jessedonker.nl
Photographers: DOMEN / VAN DE VELDE at Marge x Artists – www.domenvandevelde.com