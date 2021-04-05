Jon Kortajarena Covers L’Officiel Hommes Italia Spring 2021 Issue

Supermodel and actor Jon Kortajarena takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Italia‘s Spring 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Richard Ramos. In charge of styling was Fran Marto, with fashion coordination from Giulio Martinelli, and grooming by beauty artist Jose Carlos Gonzalez.

For the session Jon is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Fendi, Dsquared2, Isabel Marant, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Prada.

Photo © Richard Ramos for L’Officiel Hommes Italia – discover more: @lofficielhommesitalia