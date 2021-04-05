in Covers, Editorial, Jon Kortajarena, Magazines, Richard Ramos, Scoop, Select Models, Success Models, View Management, Why Not Models

Jon Kortajarena Covers L’Officiel Hommes Italia Spring 2021 Issue

L’Officiel Hommes Italia features supermodel Jon Kortajarena on the cover of their latest edition

Photo © Richard Ramos for L’Officiel Hommes Italia

Supermodel and actor Jon Kortajarena takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Italia‘s Spring 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Richard Ramos. In charge of styling was Fran Marto, with fashion coordination from Giulio Martinelli, and grooming by beauty artist Jose Carlos Gonzalez.

For the session Jon is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Fendi, Dsquared2, Isabel Marant, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Prada.

