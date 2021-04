King of K-pop G-Dragon takes the covers of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s 13th Anniversary edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Hee June. In charge of styling was Yura Oh, with beauty from hair stylist Kim Taehyun (Mizangwon by Taehyun), makeup artist Lim Haekyung, and manicurist Park Eunkyung (Unistella).

For the covers G-Dragon is wearing selected looks from CHANEL.

Photography by © Kim Hee June for Dazed Korea, for more follow – @dazedkorea