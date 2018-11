Pin 18 Shares

The handsome Josh Sorrentino at Next Models Paris stars in the November issue of Esquire Serbia, captured by fashion photographer Danilo Pavlovic.

In charge of styling was Katarina Djoric who for the session selected looks from the likes of Kenzo, Icosae, Boris Bidjan Saberi, Drome, Editions M.R, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Sadak, and more.

