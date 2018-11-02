Janis Ancens & Youssouf Bamba Model Todd Snyder Holiday 2018 Looks

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
18 Shares

Todd Snyder

Discover Todd Snyder‘s Holiday 2018 advertising campaign featuring top models Janis Ancens and Youssouf Bamba captured by fashion photographer Kenny Thomas. In charge of styling was Kristina Boiano, with art direction from Phillip Gutman, and casting direction by Drew Linehan. Grooming is work of beauty artist Corey Tuttle.


Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items