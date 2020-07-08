MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Joshua Honeycutt by Galvin Mason

The handsome Joshua Honeycutt stars in Stone Cold Fox story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Galvin Mason. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Lydia Brock.

For the session Joshua, represented by Independent Model Management in Milan, and Paragon Model Management in Mexico, is wearing 70’s vintage looks.





Photographer, Stylist Galvin Mason – www.galvinmason.com

Grooming Lydia Brock – www.lydiabrock.com

Model Joshua Honeycutt at Independent Model Management, Paragon Model Management