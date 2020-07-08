TXT Star on the Cover of Teen Vogue July 2020 Issue

K-pop group TXT (Tomorrow X Together) take the cover story of Teen Vogue Magazine‘s July 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Park Jawook. In charge of styling were Kang Sung Do, Cha Yeon Hwa, and Lee Min Gyu, with beauty from hair stylist Kim Seung Won, and makeup artist Han Ah Reum.

For the story TXT members Choi Soobin, Choi Yeonjun, Choi Beomgyu, Kang Taehyun, and Huening Kai (Kai Kamal Huening) are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Jil Sander, Acne Studios, Balenciaga, Valentino, and AMI Paris.

I think seven or ten years from now, we will be continuing to perform as the five of us. Singing, dancing, and performing. It’s what I’d like to be doing. I would like people to remember us as a group that can really have a positive influence, and when they hear our name, it brings a smile to their face. – Taehyun

Teen Vogue – www.teenvogue.com

Photographer: Park Jawook

Visual Creative: Lee Hyun Ju

Assistant: Kim Yousung

Style Team: Kang Sung Do, Cha Yeon Hwa, and Lee Min Gyu

Hair: Kim Seung Won

Make-up: Han Ah Reum

Video Production: Yoo Kwon Ryul and Hwang In Taek