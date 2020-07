The handsome Hang Yu stars in Erdos‘ Fall Winter 2020 menswear campaign lensed by fashion photographer Trunk Xu. Beauty is work of hair stylist Youhua Xu, and makeup artist Jonathan Yang.

“ERDOS A/W 2020 Men’s Collection is themed “Power of Graphics”. Exploring unique aesthetic perspectives, reimagined abstract patterns and elegant colour tones, it reflects the modernity of the fashionable urban man.” – From Erdos