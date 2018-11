Pin 0 Shares

Top model Julian Schneyder teams up with fashion photographer Mariano Vivanco for The King Energy story coming from the pages of Man About Town‘s Winter 2018 – Spring 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Way Perry, with set design from Trish Stephenson, and art direction by Mooks Hanifiah. Grooming is work of hair stylist Alain Pichon, with makeup from beauty artist Adam De Cruz.