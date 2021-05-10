MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Keaton Kruse by Martin Garcor

The handsome Keaton Kruse at Blink Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Martin Garcor. In charge of styling was Genaro Calderon, with production from Misael Cervantes.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Keaton is wearing selected pieces from The Seventh Son, Belen Puga, Erresie7e, Cientosetentaysiente, and Casto.
Photographer: Martin Garcor – @martingarcor
Stylist: Genaro Calderon – @genarocalder
Producer: Misael Cervantes – @misaelcervantes
Model: Keaton Kruse at Blink Model Management – @tallkitten, @blinkmodelm