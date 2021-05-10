in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Keaton Kruse by Martin Garcor

Photographer Martin Garcor and stylist Genaro Calderon team up for our latest exclusive story

Keaton Kruse
Suit THE SEVENTH SON

The handsome Keaton Kruse at Blink Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Martin Garcor. In charge of styling was Genaro Calderon, with production from Misael Cervantes.

For the story Keaton is wearing selected pieces from The Seventh Son, Belen Puga, Erresie7e, Cientosetentaysiente, and Casto.

Keaton Kruse
Shirt BELEN PUGA
Necklace ERRESIE7E
Keaton Kruse
Shirt CIENTOSETENTAYSIENTE
Underwear CASTO
Necklace ERRESIE7E
Keaton Kruse
Shirt THE SEVENTH SON
Necklace ERRESIE7E
Keaton Kruse
Suit CIENTOSETENTAYSIETE
Necklace ERRESIE7E
Martin Garcor
Necklace ERRESIE7E
Martin Garcor
Suit THE SEVENTH SON
Martin Garcor
Shirt BELEN PUGA
Necklace ERRESIE7E
Martin Garcor
Shirt THE SEVENTH SON
Pants CIENTOSETENTAYSIETE
Necklace ERRESIE7E
Martin Garcor
Necklace ERRESIE7E

Photographer: Martin Garcor – @martingarcor
Stylist: Genaro Calderon – @genarocalder
Producer: Misael Cervantes – @misaelcervantes
Model: Keaton Kruse at Blink Model Management – @tallkitten, @blinkmodelm

