MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Keaton Kruse by Martin Garcor

The handsome Keaton Kruse at Blink Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Martin Garcor. In charge of styling was Genaro Calderon, with production from Misael Cervantes.

For the story Keaton is wearing selected pieces from The Seventh Son, Belen Puga, Erresie7e, Cientosetentaysiente, and Casto.

Photographer: Martin Garcor – @martingarcor

Stylist: Genaro Calderon – @genarocalder

Producer: Misael Cervantes – @misaelcervantes

Model: Keaton Kruse at Blink Model Management – @tallkitten, @blinkmodelm