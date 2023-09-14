Kim Seon Ho is the Cover Star of Elle Men Singapore

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho takes the cover story of Elle Men Singapore Magazine‘s Issue 05 lensed by fashion photographer Kim Yeong Jun. In charge of fashion direction was Jenine Oh, with styling from Nam Joo Hee, and exclusive production by Lee Kyung Kim at BL Creative House. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lee Hye Young, and makeup artist Choi Sino.

All of the characters I’ve played are special to me and I cherish them all, but a memorable character would be my most recent role in The Childe as Nobleman since it was my film debut. I still vividly remember the excitement and nerves I felt seeing my character on the big screen for the first time. – Kim on the characters he played

I usually take a fairly long time to understand one character. I would choose about three or four lines that I like from a script, and then repeat them over and over again in my head. This could be when I’m walking, when I’m in the shower, or when I’m eating. Sometimes I also make use of music. I would put on some good music, put myself in front of a stunning view, and then read out the lines. And as I do that, there would be moments where I realise, ‘This is it. This is how this character would say it.’ From that point onwards, everything else falls into place itself. For this method to work and in order to get closer to a character, studying the script in detail has to come first. It’s important to have a good grasp of a character’s language and habits. – Kim on preparing for a role

I’m envious of the experience and how raw my acting was back then. I recently rewatched some of my previous work. In the past, if I were to rewatch something a year later, all I could think about was how inadequate my acting was before. But seeing it again after 10 years makes me realise that that kind of raw acting was something I could do only back then. I’m a lot more composed and poised. My acting was often carried away by emotions in the past, but I think that my acting now has become more rational. I feel that this kind of rationality is also what makes me grow. – Kim on acting

I am someone who thinks that we must dream big, and I’m happiest when I come close to the goals I’ve set. Rather than setting a realistic goal but still feeling unsatisfied even after accomplishing it, I find more joy when I set big goals and accomplish it to a certain extent. – Kim on dreams

I hope to be remembered as an actor who constantly improves. (Of course, for that to happen, a lot of effort is needed on my part.) And I hope people think of me as an actor who is always growing, and as an actor who has the potential for even more growth. I hope to refine my craft a little more. – Kim on how he wants to be remembered

Photography © Kim Yeong Jun for ELLE MEN Singapore, read more at elle.com.sg