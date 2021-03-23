Kim Soo-hyun Poses for Vogue Korea April 2021 Issue

Actor Kim Soo-hyun takes the pages of the April 2021 edition of Vogue Korea lensed by fashion photographer Yeongjun Kim. Soo-hyun talked with Korean Vogue about his career, being in military for two years, his acting comeback and his role in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay TV series.

Unlike my previous work, ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ was a project that I approached with a really comfortable attitude. I thought that I would feel even more pressure about it since it was my comeback project, but I felt more free with it than any other work I’d done. In the past, I thought, ‘I have to stand out, I have to do more to make my character stand out, I have to succeed with my acting.’ But with ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,’ I took a step back and approached it with a more contemplative mood. I didn’t need to be super dramatic or dynamic. – Kim Soo-hyun

Photography by © Yeongjun Kim for Vogue Korea, for more visit vogue.co.kr