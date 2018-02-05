MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Kyle Parker Blatt by Mark Mendez

By  |  Comments

Kyle Parker Blatt

Fresh faced Kyle Parker Blatt at Now What Model Management builds up his portfolio with a recent series captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Mark Mendez. For the story Kyle is wearing selected pieces from Zara.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the session bellow:


Kyle Parker Blatt

Kyle Parker Blatt

Kyle Parker Blatt

Kyle Parker Blatt

Kyle Parker Blatt

Kyle Parker Blatt

Kyle Parker Blatt

Kyle Parker Blatt

Models: Kyle Parker Blatt at Now What Model Management
Photographer: Mark Mendez – @mcmpix_

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items