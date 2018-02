Up and comer Finn Hayton teams up with fashion photographer Dario Vazquez for the style pages of L’Officiel Hommes Spain‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Ines Iban, who for the session selected pieces from the likes of Emporio Armani, Loewe, Versace, Dior Homme, Prada, Tod’s, and Ermenegildo Zegna among other. Beauty is work of Ricardo Calero.