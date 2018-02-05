Piero Mendez, Lucas Estievenart & Hamid Khodja for Givenchy SS18

Discover Givenchy‘s Spring Summer 2018 campaign featuring MMSCENE Magazine‘s cover boy Piero Mendez joined by Lucas Estievenart, Hamid Khodja, Ansley Gulielmi, Felice Noordhoff, and Roos van Elk. In charge of photography was the legendary Steven Meisel, with art direction from Christopher Simmonds, and styling by Joe McKenna. Set design is courtesy of Mary Howard, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro, and beauty by makeup artist Pat McGrath, and hair stylist Guido Palau.

“It is very difficult to choose one cause I had a really special time in a lot of my shoots. But the advertising shoots are definitely the most memorable.” – Piero on his most memorable shoot for our exclusive interview.

Continue bellow to watch Givenchy‘s SS18 video campaign:

See more of Givenchy’s SS18 womenswear advertisement on our DESIGNSCENE.NET