MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Kyler Lacino by Edgar Vazquez

The handsome Kyler Lacino at Crawford Models stars in Rascal session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Edgar Vazquez. In charge of styling was Takia Williams. Light assistance by Dustin Schlairet.

For the session Kyler is wearing selected pieces from Victor Li, OHS, Sofianka, Ralph Lauren, Dr. Martens, Hat Couture, Karen Scott, ReFash Studios, Private Policy, Urban Outfitters, Ssense, and Apotts.

Photographer: Edgar Vazquez – picsbyedgar.com

Stylist: Takia Williams

Model: Kyler Lacino at Crawford Models

Lighting Assistant: Dustin Schlairet