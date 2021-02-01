in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Kyler Lacino by Edgar Vazquez

Photographer Edgar Vazquez and stylist Takia Williams team up for our latest exclusive story

Kyler Lacino
Shirt: Victor Li
Crop Top: OHS
Pants: Sofianka
Pulled from: The Confessional Showroom NYC

The handsome Kyler Lacino at Crawford Models stars in Rascal session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Edgar Vazquez. In charge of styling was Takia Williams. Light assistance by Dustin Schlairet.

For the session Kyler is wearing selected pieces from Victor Li, OHS, Sofianka, Ralph Lauren, Dr. Martens, Hat Couture, Karen Scott, ReFash Studios, Private Policy, Urban Outfitters, Ssense, and Apotts.

Kyler Lacino
Blazer: Ralph Lauren
Pants, Sweater, Belt: Victor Li
Boots: Dr. Martens
Kyler Lacino
Hat: Hat Couture
Shirt: Karen Scott
Pants: ReFash Studios
Pulled from: The Confessional Showroom NYC
Kyler Lacino
Shirt: Private Policy
Shorts: Victor Li
Hat: Urban Outfitters
Edgar Vazquez
Hat: Ssense
Jumpsuit: Apotts
Boots: Dr. Matens
Edgar Vazquez
Shirt: Victor Li
Crop Top: OHS
Pants: Sofianka
Pulled from: The Confessional Showroom NYC
Edgar Vazquez
Hat: Ssense
Jumpsuit: Apotts
Boots: Dr. Matens
Edgar Vazquez
Blazer: Ralph Lauren
Pants, Sweater, Belt: Victor Li
Boots: Dr. Martens
Edgar Vazquez
Shirt: Private Policy
Shorts: Victor Li
Hat: Urban Outfitters
Edgar Vazquez
Hat: Ssense
Jumpsuit: Apotts
Boots: Dr. Matens

Photographer: Edgar Vazquez – picsbyedgar.com
Stylist: Takia Williams
Model: Kyler Lacino at Crawford Models
Lighting Assistant: Dustin Schlairet

