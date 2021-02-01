MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Kyler Lacino by Edgar Vazquez
Photographer Edgar Vazquez and stylist Takia Williams team up for our latest exclusive story
The handsome Kyler Lacino at Crawford Models stars in Rascal session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Edgar Vazquez. In charge of styling was Takia Williams. Light assistance by Dustin Schlairet.
For the session Kyler is wearing selected pieces from Victor Li, OHS, Sofianka, Ralph Lauren, Dr. Martens, Hat Couture, Karen Scott, ReFash Studios, Private Policy, Urban Outfitters, Ssense, and Apotts.
Photographer: Edgar Vazquez – picsbyedgar.com
Stylist: Takia Williams
Model: Kyler Lacino at Crawford Models
Lighting Assistant: Dustin Schlairet