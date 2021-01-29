in Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Menswear

Yoon Ahn Presented AMBUSH Fall Winter 2021 Collection

This season sees AMBUSH express how the mind can wonder when comfortable and at home, both literally and in spirit.

Comfort isn’t just about fit and feel. It’s in the mind, of course. Designer Yoon Ahn presented AMBUSH Fall Winter 2021 collection, a fusion of comfort and escapism. Working with unexpected fabrics, using the interplay of shine and texture, bright tones amid the workaday, the collection raises the spirit and allow the wearer room to be themselves. 

Designer YOON, like many of us, is at home. She feels this need for comfort, but also sees fashion as a way to hold on to one’s identity. AMBUSH’s latest collection began to take shape, informed by the designer’s belief that clothes shouldn’t overwhelm the wearer, but instead empower and give a natural sex appeal. Where comfort meets escapism. – from AMBUSH.

