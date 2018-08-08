LANY Stars in the Cover Story of D’SCENE Magazine Summer 2018 Issue

By
LANY

Los Angeles-based indie band LANY takes the cover story of our D’SCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2018 edition captured by fashion photography duo Sally Ann & Emily May. Styling is work of Amy Love, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Jessica Diez.

Looking back I don’t feel like there have been any great challenges. However being a band and touring as much as we do takes a lot of hard work, but I don’t find it especially difficult or challenging. We were made for this.” – PAUL KLEIN on challenges in the music business. Read exclusive interview with LANY’s frontman PAUL KLEIN on our DESIGN SCENE.

Discover more of the story below:


LANY

LANY

LANY

LANY

LANY

LANY

LANY

LANY

LANY’s new single “Thru These Tears” is now available on all digital outlets and streaming services. Stay up to date with everything LANY over on their official page at thisislany.com

DSCENE ISSUE 09

