MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Leo by Nelson Huang

Discover our latest exclusive story starring the handsome Leo lensed by Nelson Huang

Suit: Andrew Szewczyk
Boots: Prada

Fashion photographer Nelson Huang captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Leo represented by Want Management. In charge of styling was Aliecia Brissett, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Alan Law.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Leo is wearing selected pieces from Andrew Szewczyk, Prada, Rag & Bone, Balenciaga, and Acne Studios.

Top: Andrew Szewczyk
Suit: Andrew Szewczyk
Boots: Prada
Shirt: Rag & Bone
Pants: Balenciaga
Top: vintage
Boots: Prada
Suit: Andrew Szewczyk
Boots: Prada
Suit: Andrew Szewczyk
Boots: Prada
Jacket: Andrew Szewczyk
Pants: Acne Studios
Boots: Prada
Top: Andrew Szewczyk
Pants: Balenciaga
Boots: Prada
Suit: Andrew Szewczyk

Photographer: Nelson Huang – nelshuang.com
Stylist: Aliecia Brissett – alieciabrissett.com
Hair and Makeup Artist: Alan Law
Model: Leo at Want Management

editorialsexclusiveFresh FacesNew GuysPortfolio updates

