MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Leo by Nelson Huang

Fashion photographer Nelson Huang captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Leo represented by Want Management. In charge of styling was Aliecia Brissett, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Alan Law.

For the story Leo is wearing selected pieces from Andrew Szewczyk, Prada, Rag & Bone, Balenciaga, and Acne Studios.

Photographer: Nelson Huang – nelshuang.com

Stylist: Aliecia Brissett – alieciabrissett.com

Hair and Makeup Artist: Alan Law

Model: Leo at Want Management