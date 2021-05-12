in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign, Versace, Videos, Watches

Simone Bricchi & Valentin Humbroich Model VERSACE WATCHES SS21

Discover Versace Watches Spring Summer 2021 campaign captured by Giovanni Gastel

VERSACE WATCHES
©VERSACE, Photography by Giovanni Gastel

Luxury house VERSACE presented their Spring Summer 2021 WATCHES campaign starring models Simone Bricchi and Valentin Humbroich lensed by fashion photographer Giovanni Gastel. Styling is work of Allegra Versace, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro.

Inspired by the passing of time, the new Versace Watches Spring-Summer 2021 campaign juxtaposes the latest designs with an ancient timepiece – the hourglass. Referencing the colors – and sands – of Versacepolis, new campaign imagery puts the golden hourglass against a cool, underwater-toned backdrop. The latest watches, a fusion of contemporary technology and timeless design, play and interact with the sculptural symbol of time.” – from Versace

ad campaignsMenswearSS21videos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBA x LOUIS VUITTON

NBA x LOUIS VUITTON Pre-Fall 2021 Capsule Collection
Nelson Huang

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Leo by Nelson Huang