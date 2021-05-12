Simone Bricchi & Valentin Humbroich Model VERSACE WATCHES SS21

Luxury house VERSACE presented their Spring Summer 2021 WATCHES campaign starring models Simone Bricchi and Valentin Humbroich lensed by fashion photographer Giovanni Gastel. Styling is work of Allegra Versace, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro.

“Inspired by the passing of time, the new Versace Watches Spring-Summer 2021 campaign juxtaposes the latest designs with an ancient timepiece – the hourglass. Referencing the colors – and sands – of Versacepolis, new campaign imagery puts the golden hourglass against a cool, underwater-toned backdrop. The latest watches, a fusion of contemporary technology and timeless design, play and interact with the sculptural symbol of time.” – from Versace