Discover DUNHILL Spring Summer 2021 A Machine for Living campaign featuring models Dame Lo, Sasha Cherepennikov, Tom, and Wang Chenming lensed by fashion photographer Raffaele Cariou. In charge of styling was Elliott Smedley, with casting direction from Leila Ananna. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matt Mulhall, and makeup artist Wendy Rowe.
It’s not simply about deconstruction, but construction; it’s about the joy of making clothes and the emotional investment in them. These things felt particularly resonant at this time. Fundamentally, there is a notion of utility and elegance – it’s almost a new view of workwear. – Mark Weston