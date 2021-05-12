Discover DUNHILL Spring Summer 2021 A Machine for Living campaign featuring models Dame Lo, Sasha Cherepennikov, Tom, and Wang Chenming lensed by fashion photographer Raffaele Cariou. In charge of styling was Elliott Smedley, with casting direction from Leila Ananna. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matt Mulhall, and makeup artist Wendy Rowe.

