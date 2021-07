Vogue Japan features top model Leon Dame on the cover of their September 2021 edition lensed by fashion photography duo Luigi & Iango. Styling is work of Anna Dello Russo, with hair styling from Luigi Murenu, and makeup by beauty artist Georgi Sandev at Forward Artists. In charge of casting direction was Piergiorgio Del Moro for Exposure NY, with production from 2b Management.

Photography © Luigi & Iango for Vogue Japan, discover more at vogue.co.jp