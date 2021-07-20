Felix Sandman, Tak Bengana & Yeop Kim Pose for Salvatore Ferragamo

Discover SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Fall Winter 2021 A Future Together campaign featuring Felix Sandman, Tak Bengana, Yeop Kim, Amar Akway, Gaia Girace, and Kayako Higuchi directed by the legendary filmmaker Wim Wenders. In charge of photography was Vito Fernicola, with styling from Jodie Barnes, art direction by Nick Vogelson, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Giulia Massullo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Cim Mahony, and makeup artist Fara Homidi. The campaign tells a story about young love on the sets of a sci-fi drama.

Developing a positively energetic story inside the framework of a futuristic setting is a challenge at a time when the future is generally regarded as bleak and dystopian. But sometimes, when the cards are stacked up against you and you have to fight many obstacles, the result can achieve an extra aura of beauty. This was definitely the case at our Ferragamo shoot. Not only did the sun break through the gray sky of Milan, so that the futuristic sites could show their best potential, but also our two young stars were luminous and enchanted. Most of all the collection, when it was finally revealed and worn by the actors, turned out more radiant and spectacular than in our wildest dreams. All we had to do as a film team was to capture that sudden explosion of glorious beauty in front of us. – Wim Wenders

“This is a campaign and collection that looks to the future in order to appeal to those who are determined to shape their own destinies in a positive fashion. The project authentically reflects Salvatore Ferragamo’s DNA as a “heritage” brand that will forever promote the progressive formula upon which its success is based. This is to combine technological innovation with aesthetic invention to create design that reflects our moment now, and which in the future will appear timeless.” – from Salvatore Ferragamo

