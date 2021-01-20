LOOKBOOK: RIER Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Paris based brand RIER presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection, that fuses brand’s signature refinement with practicality. The unisex collection pays tribute to heritage pieces from the essentialist wardrobes of the Italian Alpine region of South Tyrol.

The handsome Julian Felix teams up with fashion photographer Yann Faucher for the lookbook. In charge of casting direction was William Lhoest. Grooming is work of beauty artist Sebastien Le Corroller.

“Rier has chosen to strengthen the brand’s focus on material, cut, and volume – by pushing them to their maximum expression this year – and deciding to shed its “double R” logo on all but one piece of the collection. For 2021, each garment has been perfected and elevated to be a sign, complete in and of itself, of the Rier language. The result is a unisex collection that embodies the search for the unexpected: all-round, pure luxury design.

The collection is completed by a set of accessories: one boot, hand-made in Italy with a mountain rubber sole, a suede nylon patchwork sneaker, homewear felted wool slippers made in South Tyrol, thick wool socks and a felt bucket hat. Timeless, understated perfection is within reach.” – from Rier

